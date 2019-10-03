North Federal Project nearing completion

Completion is near on the $13.96 million North Federal Boulevard highway improvement project in Riverton, and concrete pours are continuing in Riverton.

Concrete work is continuing this week on the west side of North Federal Boulevard between Sunset Drive and Webbwood Road.

Concrete paving of the Sunset Drive/North Federal Boulevard intersection is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 10, weather permitting.

“Tentative reopening of the Sunset Drive intersection is scheduled for Oct. 23, depending on favorable weather,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton. “All work and the contractor’s current schedule are dependent upon favorable weather conditions.”

Concrete sidewalk pours throughout the project and installation of new traffic signals at the Webbwood Road and Sunset Drive intersections are upcoming, too, along with pavement improvements north of Webbwood Road and cleanup/reclamation, Scheidemantel said.

“Asphalt paving is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 21-22 on the west side of North Federal Boulevard north of Webbwood Road,” Scheidemantel said. “Highway striping by WYDOT will follow paving activities.”

Prime contractor is S&S Builders, LLC, of Gillette.

The $13.96 million North Federal Boulevard (US26/WY789) project bid was awarded to S&S Builders, LLC, of Gillette in September 2017.

Weekly project progress meetings are continuing at 10 a.m. every Thursday in Riverton City Hall. Each public meeting includes time for public comments and questions.

Real-time public meeting and project updates are available at #RivertonRebuild.