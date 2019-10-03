“It’s Everyone’s Business” to prevent Domestic Violence

Lander, Wyo. – The Fremont County Commissioners this week joined other local municipalities and the Tribes of Wind River in Proclaiming October as “Domestic Violence Awareness Month.” In the proclamation, the commission urged all citizens to recognize domestic violence as a critial issue that “is everyone’s business.”

The board approve a request from the City of Riverton to de-annex a portion of the city north of Country Acres Road that includes the Vasco Addition and land owned by the Brada Living Trust. The land reverts back into county jurisdiction.

In one final action, the 2019 updated Master Plan for the City of Riverton received concurrence from the commissioners.