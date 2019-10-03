Asphalt Paving to begin soon on Blue Sky Highway

Paving operations are scheduled to begin Oct. 14 near the intersection of WY132 and US287 on the Blue Sky Highway improvement project near Ethete.

Prime contractor High Country Construction, Inc., of Lander is fine-tuning placement of crushed gravel base this week on the first two miles of WY132 between Ethete and US287. “We are hopeful to have three miles of crushed gravel base ready for paving by the end of next week,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Erik Smith of Lander.

Paving operations are dependent upon favorable weather.

Dirt grading and placement of gravel pit run rock base are continuing this week on the north end of the $14.63 million Blue Sky Highway improvement project, as the contractor is preparing this section of roadway for placement of crushed gravel base.

Improvements on the Blue Sky highway improvement project include grading, draining, milling asphalt pavement, placing gravel pit run and crushed gravel, asphalt paving, chip sealing, electrical work and other work on seven miles of WY132 north of Lander.

Real-time project updates on the Blue Sky Highway (WY132) project are available at #abetterbluesky.