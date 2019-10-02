South 8th East work now underway

The Riverton City Council September 18th approved the reconstruction of South 8th Street East paralleling the County Fairgrounds to the Riverton Livestock Auction.

Work on the street has commenced. The street asphalt will be milled, graded and a new layer of asphalt laid down.

Dave’s Asphalt was the low bidder for the project at $70,769, well under the engineers estimate of “around $130,000 from memory,” said Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield.

The project is being funded by the one percent tax program.