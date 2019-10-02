Breaking News

Snowfall on South Pass

Erick Pauley
Article Updated: October 2, 2019
WyoToday has received reports of light snow confirmed by web cameras on WYO 28 show light snow fall, fog, and wet roads of noon today! The forecast calls for a 40% chance of precipitation between Lander and Atlantic city. Visit WyoRoad.info for more travel information.

