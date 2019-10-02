Breaking News

Smith’s Fueling Station showing good progress

WyoToday
Article Updated: October 2, 2019
Workings were scurrying around the site of the new Smith's Food and Drug Fueling station Wednesday morning. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

The new Smith’s Food and Drug fueling station on West Main is showing much progress. The canopy has been erected, a cashiers building is up, cement pads for the gas pumps are poured, and now curb work and access to the station are areas now under construction.

