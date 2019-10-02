Smith’s Fueling Station showing good progress

The new Smith’s Food and Drug fueling station on West Main is showing much progress. The canopy has been erected, a cashiers building is up, cement pads for the gas pumps are poured, and now curb work and access to the station are areas now under construction.
