Rollover at Hudson; Tennis courts damaged in Dubois; Apples stolen in Riverton

Article Updated: October 2, 2019
There were 40 calls for service logged in at the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center on Tuesday. Included were 18 ambulance requests and three requests for a fire department. Eight persons were booked into the detention center, which has a population of 202 inmates that it is responsible for. Of those, one is on home detention and 17 are being held outside of the county.

From the call log:

A resident in Pavillion called to report a theft of medications from her home on South Main Street.

The Town of Dubois reported damage to the surface of its tennis courts. No immediate estimate of damage was available.

A pickup rolled over coming into Hudson ejecting the driver at 1:54 p.m. Tuesday. The Wind River Police Department was called to investigate.

A resident on Young Road near Riverton reported the theft of an estimated 200 apples from a tree there.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

