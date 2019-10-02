Rollover at Hudson; Tennis courts damaged in Dubois; Apples stolen in Riverton

There were 40 calls for service logged in at the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center on Tuesday. Included were 18 ambulance requests and three requests for a fire department. Eight persons were booked into the detention center, which has a population of 202 inmates that it is responsible for. Of those, one is on home detention and 17 are being held outside of the county.

From the call log:

A resident in Pavillion called to report a theft of medications from her home on South Main Street.

The Town of Dubois reported damage to the surface of its tennis courts. No immediate estimate of damage was available.

A pickup rolled over coming into Hudson ejecting the driver at 1:54 p.m. Tuesday. The Wind River Police Department was called to investigate.

A resident on Young Road near Riverton reported the theft of an estimated 200 apples from a tree there.