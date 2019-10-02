New CWC Forensics team held its first competition

Six Central Wyoming College speech and debate students set out to compete against the best colleges in the midwest at the 50th Trapper Rendezvous tournament at Northwest College in Powell in their first community college meet. Jalon Tyndall, Perlene Keller, Trysta Stingley, Numark Ricafranca, Meann Womack, and Jacob Cobb competed against debate teams from Black Hills State University, Carroll College, Casper College, Idaho State University, Northwest College, Rocky Mountain College-Billings, The College of Idaho, and the University of Utah SLC.

“Our students did very well and held their own, even though the competition was intimidating, to say the least (national competitors and previous state champions.) Numark Ricafranka won two out of four of his debates and almost made it into the semifinals,” Coach Molly Thornton said. Meann Womack, competed and won 5th place in Poetry Interpretation.

The team competed in events such as After Dinner Speaking, Impromptu, Parliamentary Debate, Extemporaneous Speaking, International Public Debate, and Poetry Interpretation. In general, teams are given a topic/issue and a brief amount of time (as little as 7 minutes, as much as 30 minutes) to prepare a speech, presentation, or argument. The pressure is high, the clock is ticking, and the teams compete in back-to-back rounds from eight in the morning until eight at night.

“It feel’s like running a marathon, sometimes it’s even more exhausting,” Trysta Stingley said. “Jalon Tyndall and Perlene Keller were debating in an event that is very exclusive and hard to pin down as far as rules. They learned all of the rules from this competition even though they couldn’t win. I was proud of them for trying out a brand new debate that they had never even heard of before. These kids worked really hard and mentally exhausted themselves to try something new. I know they will continue to get better and we have a lot of information on how we will be practicing in the future,” said Thornton.