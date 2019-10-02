Driver who plowed into school bus was intoxicated

Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen has released a Verdict and Case Docket that indicated 44-year-old Merlin G. Black was intoxicated when he crashed into the rear of a school bus on September 10th.

The document indicated Black’s death was ruled accidental from blunt force trauma and internal injuries. His blood alcohol level was measured at 0.357 percent. The legal limit for intoxication is 0.08 percent.

The crash occurred at the intersection of WYO 789 and Rendezvous Road one mile south of Riverton at 9:12 p.m. The bus was carrying the Lander Middle School Eighth Grade Football Team coming home from a game in Worland. Eight of the players were treated and released after the crash.