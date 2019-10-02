Bicyclist struck; Man shot with BB Gun, Broken Arm in scuffle;

Five chickens were reported running at large in the 300 block of North 6th West at 8:40 a.m. but officers were unable to locate the brood.

A container of cats was found in the 800 block of North 16th East just before 1 p.m. A Report is pending

A male was shot with a BB gun yesterday at 7:01 p.m. in the 500 block of North Federal. An x-ray showed a BB was imbedded in the finger of the male. A report is pending.

Riverton police provided traffic control after an individual on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle at the Highway 789 and Rendezvous Road intersection at 7:17 p.m.

A break-in was reported in the College Hill Apartments where a door frame had been broken. A report is pending.

Telephone lines were struck by a truck on South 7th East. Century Link responded.

An argument between two juveniles resulted in one being pushed to the ground and suffering a broken arm. A report is pending.

Arrests:

Arrested 27-year-old male from Riverton Elvin McClain for New Mexico Warrant

