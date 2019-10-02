Airport Cafe open again by Local Food Exchange

Just like the days of yore, the Airport Cafe Wednesday at Riverton Regional Airport was filled with the aroma of fresh brewed coffee and freshly baked cinnamon rolls. For now, that’s the menu, but the cafe has been reborn.

“It’s been a long process to get to this point,” said Food Exchange Executive Director Jack Schmidt. “We got our permit on Monday and today we get our Sales tax number.”

The soft opening drew a nice steady group of folks this morning, including one coffee klatch that moved back to the airport.

The opening was not without a few hiccups, though. “My silverware hasn’t been delivered yet and I need to get decaf coffee,” Schmidt joked. “He also realized he didn’t have any cream or sugar for the first couple of people who came in. That’s why its a soft opening.”

A Wednesday coffee klatch helped inaugurate the first day of the Fremont Food Exchange Cafe at Riverton Regional Airport. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

The certified kitchen at the cafe will serve as a hub for local residents who want to produce product for not only the farmers markets, but product to sell in the cafe and to local food outlets.

“We have created a Local Food Hub organization, a non-profit with a board of directors,” Schmidt said. “We will soon launch a membership drive for people who want to support local sustainable food and food products. To keep the cafe sustainable, we’ll need memberships from about five percent of the county’s population, which I believe we will accomplish.”

Schmidt said the memberships will cost $50 annually and will fund the rent and utilities at the airport kitchen. “Right now we are all volunteers, but my first big task is to get someone hired so I can work on some of the extra kitchen equipment we’ve acquired that needs repair.” The kitchen, itself, is fully operational, but the food hub has picked up pieces like a meat slicer, commercial mixer and such that could be used in the future.

The Chairman of the Fremont Food Exchange Board is Lance Goede, Vice Chair is Karla Borders, Amanda Gaudern is the secretary and Cathy Rosenthal is the treasurer. Board members include Brian Peil from the Pumpkin Patch, Amanda Henry from Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery, and Landerite Libby Lewis.