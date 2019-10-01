St. Stephens School Film won Festival Award in Hollywood

Arapaho Truths, the St. Stephens Indian School film, produced in collaboration with Boston based Moonstar Productions, has been named the winner of the Best Inspirational Film Award at the Culture and Diversity Film Festival in Hollywood, California.

“The Culture & Diversity Film Festival rejoices in the many colors of ourlives and our world by showcasing a diverse selection of films from around the globe.”

This is the second award Arapaho Truths has received, the first was TheCulture Heritage Film Award from the San Diego International Kids’ Film Festival in September.

Arapaho Truths has also been “Officially Selected” to be screened at twoadditional upcoming Native American film festivals, The 44th Annual American Indian Film Festival in San Francisco, October 26 – November 2, 2019, and The Red Nation International Film Festival in Los Angeles, November 1-14, 2019.

Arapaho Truths has now been “Officially Selected” for inclusion in seven festivals.