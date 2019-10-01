Riverton man has state’s best giant pumpkin

Story from KGAB Radio (see link below)

Ron Hoffman was the big winner at the 2019 Wyoming Pumpkin Weigh-In in Worland this weekend. Hoffman’s largest pumpkin tipped the scales at 1,045 pounds.

The Riverton resident holds the state record, which was set in 2016 with a massive 1,322-pound pumpkin. During the last decade, Hoffman has grown seven of the ten largest pumpkins in Wyoming history, including another 1,300-pounder in 2017.

Read More: Riverton Man Wins Wyoming Weigh-In With 1,045 Lb. Pumpkin | https://kgab.com/riverton-man-wins-wyoming-weigh-in-with-1045-lb-pumpkin/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral