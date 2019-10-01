Breaking News

Riverton man has state’s best giant pumpkin

WyoToday
Article Updated: October 1, 2019
Comments Off on Riverton man has state’s best giant pumpkin
Photo from KGAB Radio.

Story from KGAB Radio (see link below)

Ron Hoffman was the big winner at the 2019 Wyoming Pumpkin Weigh-In in Worland this weekend. Hoffman’s largest pumpkin tipped the scales at 1,045 pounds.

The Riverton resident holds the state record, which was set in 2016 with a massive 1,322-pound pumpkin. During the last decade, Hoffman has grown seven of the ten largest pumpkins in Wyoming history, including another 1,300-pounder in 2017.

Read More: Riverton Man Wins Wyoming Weigh-In With 1,045 Lb. Pumpkin | https://kgab.com/riverton-man-wins-wyoming-weigh-in-with-1045-lb-pumpkin/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

Post navigation

Posted in: