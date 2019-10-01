Melania Trump to Visit Wyoming

Wyoming has had quite a few A-list visitors the last few months, and this week Teton County will welcome The First Lady of The United States.



The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that Melania Trump is planning on a visit to the Cowboy State this week.

The Thursday trip is a stop along the way of the First Lady’s “Be Best” Campaign. The Campaign focuses on advocating against cyber bullying and drug use. While in Teton County , Trump will visit the national parks and promote the Every Kid Outdoors program offered by The National Park Service.

*Photo courtesy of Whitehouse.gov