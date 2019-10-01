Loop Road Safety Improvements continuing, new closure in effect

Following the successful completion of work on Louis Lake Road, also known as the Loop Road, between the Little Popo Agie Bridge and the parking area for the Christina Lake Trailhead, 2.3 miles of the road is once again open to the public.

Located on the Washakie Ranger District west of Lander, a new 2.4 mile section of the Loop Road, NFSR 300, will be closed weekly Monday through Friday until further notice. This weekday closure will impact 2.4 miles from Burnt Gulch Road, NFSR 305, to Blue Ridge Road, NFSR 306.

The entire Loop Road will be open every Saturday and Sunday for public use; however, camping is not permitted within the construction zone.

The purpose of this Federal Highway Administration funded project is to improve user safety on the Loop Road by cutting back slopes to increase visibility and by widening turnouts at narrow locations along the road.