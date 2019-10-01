Lady Rustlers Golf Team extended win streak

The men’s and women’s golf team made the trek to La Junta, CO over the weekend to golf at the Otero Junior College Tournament.

The Lady Rustlers came out on top, taking their winning streak to 5 in a row. The team was led by Freshman Kyra Sponenburgh of Evanston, WY with an 79-83-162 finish. This is Kyra’s seconf first place finish of the season. Behind her in 3rd place was teammate Rosslyn Brownell with an 85-84-169 finish, Lexi Cornell (5th) with an 89-85-174 finish and Jordan Vanetti (6th) with an 89-88-177 finish. The women’s team placed first by finishing 56 strokes ahead of NJC.

Central’s men team was led by Dominic D’Anzi, who placed in the top 10, with scores of 75-76-151 (9th). Other scores on the men’s side were Branden Pohawpatchoko (15th) with an 76-82-158, Kyle Phister (T20) with an 79-84-163 and Jose Galarza (29th) with an 81-94-175. The men’s team finished in 5th place with a total score of 647.

Up Next: The Rustler’s will head to Lamar, CO on October 3rd to compete in their last tournament of the Fall season.