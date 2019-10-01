Hit and Run; Shoplifting; Dog at Large calls in Lander

Lander Police had 25 calls for service on Monday. From the call log…

A shopper at Safeway called police after finding another vehicle had struck theirs and left the scene.

A shoplifting was reported at Mr. D’s Food Center

The owner of a dog on North 1st was warned to keep her dog on a lease and to pick up after the dog.

Arrests/Citations

Arrested Latory Tsosie, 38, Lander, Assault, Interference, Careless Driving

Arrested Rodrick Tsosie, 34, Lander, Battery

Cited for No Drivers License was Emilio Alcaraz, 37, Lander

Arrested Lonnie Steward, 22, Lander, Public Intoxication, Littering, Petit Larceny.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.