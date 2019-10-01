Hit and Run; Shoplifting; Dog at Large calls in Lander

Lander Police had 25 calls for service on Monday. From the call log…
A shopper at Safeway called police after finding another vehicle had struck theirs and left the scene.
A shoplifting was reported at Mr. D’s Food Center
The owner of a dog on North 1st was warned to keep her dog on a lease and to pick up after the dog.
Arrests/Citations
Arrested Latory Tsosie, 38, Lander, Assault, Interference, Careless Driving
Arrested Rodrick Tsosie, 34, Lander, Battery
Cited for No Drivers License was Emilio Alcaraz, 37, Lander
Arrested Lonnie Steward, 22, Lander, Public Intoxication, Littering, Petit Larceny.
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.