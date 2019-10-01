Dog shot and killed; Burglary under investigation

Over the period of Friday through Monday morning, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received 115 calls for service, including 38 requests for an ambulance and four fire calls. Twenty persons were booked into the county detention center, which has a population of 204 inmates it is responsible for. Of those, one is on home detention and 16 inmates are being held in jails outside of the county.

From the call log:

The most frequent complain to the FCSO this past weekend was for animals out of their pastures. There were six such complaints, mostly for cattle on the roads.

A 36-year-old male in Riverton was cited after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor’s dog on Wilson Road.

A burglary with forced entry is under investigation by Deputies. The location was redacted from the report.