CWC Soccer headed to Sheridan and Gillette

Riverton, Wyo. – The Central Wyoming College men’s and women’s soccer teams traveled to Colorado over the weekend, and came home 0-2. The men’s team lost to Otero Junior College (9-1), and again to Trinidad State Junior College (5-0). Gerson Lozano had the single goal for the men’s team. The women’s team lost to Otero (3-0) and to Trinidad (7-1). Nicole Davis had the goal on the women’s side. The Rustlers continue to improve and look forward to competing against others in our conference according to coach Brooks Pasket.

Next Up: The Rustlers will head to Sheridan on Friday (10/04) and Gillette on Saturday (10/05).