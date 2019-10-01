May 26, 1971 – Sep 25, 2019

Funeral services for Clarence “Auggie” Leonard Behan, Jr., 48, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with Father Sebastian Prakash officiating. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 1st at Great Plains Hall with a wake to follow.

Mr. Behan passed away on September 25, 2019 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wy.

He was born on May 26, 1971 in Thermopolis, Wy, son of Clarence Leonard Behan, Sr. and Myra Louise (Spotted Elk) Behan.

He attended the St. Stephens High School, Wyoming Indian School and South Western Poloy Technical Institute in New Mexico. He served in the United States Marine Corp during Desert Storm.

Auggie was baptized into the Catholic faith but also belonged to the Native American Church. He was a Sundancer as well as being a member of the American Legion Post #84.

Mr. Behan worked as a pre-cook and line cook at the Wind River Casino. He also enjoyed working as a landscaper. Auggie always said one of the best times of his life was working as a fire fighter at Pine Ridge. He also worked in maintenance at the Wind River Village Apartments.

Auggie loved to go fishing with his children, nieces and nephews. He treasured these kids and loved to spoil them. He also enjoyed going to Bull Lake with his brother, Wilbur, as well as spending time in the mountains with him. He loved to just get in the van and go cruising and listening to the radio. Auggie loved his music and watching movies of all kids. Mr. Behan loved spending time with his kids, Dakota, Kayla and Lynette and his niece, Diamond “Nana”.

Survivors include his wife, Venessa Behan; mother, Myra Ridgley; sons, Marshall Behan, Benjamin Behan, Francis Behan; daughters, Soiux Behan, Jymie Behan, Kaitlyn Behan, Hailee Behan, Kayla Raymond, Angel Behan, Diamond Behan; grandsons, Ambros, Auggy, Grey, Dakota Raymond, Annastazia and Angel Smith; brothers, Selem Behan, Wilbur Antelope, Otto Oldman, Benjamin Piper Oldman, Donald Sharp and Luke Bell; sisters, Mary Longbear, Veronica Spotted Elk, Russellina Ridgley, Anna Ridgley, Aron Arthur, Debbie Bell, Angeline Goggles, Regina Limpy, Becky Bell, Deuna Lujan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence L. Behan, Sr.; Stuart and Doris Oldman, Harison and Jennitte Caldwell, Russell Caldwell and Even Caldwell.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.