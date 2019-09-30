Wyoming gas prices see small drop

Wyoming gas prices have risen 0.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.66/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 494 stations. Gas prices in Wyoming are 1.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 25.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming is priced at $2.29/g today while the most expensive is $3.45/g, a difference of $1.16/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.89/g while the most expensive is $6.24/g, a difference of $4.35/g.

Unleaded regular prices in Riverton were hovering around $2.65.9/g on Monday.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.64/g today. The national average is up 7.0 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 22.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back a decade:

September 30, 2018: $2.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

September 30, 2017: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

September 30, 2016: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

September 30, 2015: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

September 30, 2014: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

September 30, 2013: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

September 30, 2012: $3.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)

September 30, 2011: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)

September 30, 2010: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

September 30, 2009: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.67/g, up 1.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.65/g.

Ogden- $2.76/g, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.75/g.

Billings- $2.63/g, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.64/g.

“Oil prices have cooled back off after Saudi Arabia brought a significant portion of oil production and processing back online, helping the national average to begin moving lower again, but don’t tell California- who saw a massive spike of nearly 25 cents per gallon in the last week, fueled by refining issues there,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While most of the country will likely see prices tip-toe lower as oil prices have moved lower, California will see prices move higher in the week ahead, with increases also possible in those areas that receive their gasoline from California- including Las Vegas.”