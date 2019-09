It was a wet weekend in the Wind River Basin with precipitation totaling over one inch in several reporting locations. The National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport reported over an inch of moisture around Dubois and Fort Washakie. The Dubois area reported 1.88 inches of precip and the Fort Washakie area reported 1.27 inches.

Snow totals included a foot of new snow at the Jackson Hole Ski Area and six inches on Togwotee Pass.