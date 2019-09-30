Rustler Harriers competed in Montana Blizzard

The men’s and women’s cross country teams traveled to Havre, MT this past weekend to race in the 4th Annual Battle of the Border Cross Country Dual against MSU-Northern. This will be a race that both teams will never forget, as it took place in the midst of a severe winter storm.

MSU-N barely won the dual on the women’s side, 27-28. At the time of the women’s race there was around 3-4 inches of snowfall, and it wasn’t letting up. Despite the conditions, the course was visible and well marked the night before. Trysta Stingley was the top runner on the women’s side with a time of 22:07 (second place).

Top 10 (women):

Allie Tigert MSUN 22:02 Trysta Stingley CWC 22:07 Ashley McCready-Romero MSUN 22:13 Paige Flock CWC 22:21 Kaylee Nystrom MSUN 22:45 Kathryn Sauerwein CWC 23:32 Hailee Hunter CWC 23:53 Grace Schwenk MSUN 24:23 Scarlett Sisemore CWC 24:30 Kaitlin Nystrom MSUN 25:27

MSU-N slid past the CWC men, winning the dual 17-38. Perhaps racing in the snow and wind got the best of the runners, as it wasn’t an ideal race to reach PR times. Kenyion Townsend was the top runner on the men’s side with a time of 30:15 (fourth place).

Top 10 (men):

Amos Taiswa MSUN 29:35 Daniel Kirwa MSUN 29:36 Field Soosloff MSUN 29:38 Kenyion Townsend CWC 30:15 Liam Baez – Terry MSUN 30:26 Luke Karnauskas MSUN 30:41 Brayden Kovick CWC 30:55 Jayden Yates CWC 31:07 Jared White CWC 32:10 Parker Jones CWC DNF

Up Next: The Rustlers will have a weekend off, and then will travel to Billings, MT to compete in the XC Invitie on October 11.