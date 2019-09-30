RPD: More thefts from unlocked vehicles, Thirteen arrested

There were 72 calls for service at the Riverton Police Department from Friday through 7 a.m.Monday. From the call log were numerous reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles….

A resident on the 400 block of North 2nd East reported a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle overnight Friday.

Another theft from a vehicle, this time on the 100 block of East Jackson, was reported. Stolen items included a laptop computer, make-up, and other items all valued at $700. One day later, the vehicle in question was reported stolen.

A wallet was reported stolen from a car, also on East Jackson sometime overnight on Saturday.

Various items were taken from a vehicle parked in the 400 block of North 2nd East. The crime, the second in that block in the past two days, was reported Sunday.

Police urge local residents to not leave any items of value in their vehicles and to lock them up when not in use.

A Riverton Police Officer was involved in a “T-bone” crash at Major and Riverview Saturday at 9:50 p.m. The Wyoming Highway Patrol was called to investigate.

A lightning strike on a power pole in the 200 block of Mesquite Circle resulted in power lines coming down in a back yard. The power company was advised.

There were 13 arrests noted.

Arrests:

Arrested 18-year-old female from MI Deidrea Grady for Possession of stolen property and arrested 20-year-old male from MI, Malik Alfred for Larceny and possession of stolen property in relation to a check fraud and forgery. The pair were allegedly selling cleaning products.

Arrested 58-year-old male from Ethete, Eugene Ridgley for Public Intoxication

Arrested 29-year-old female from Wilhelmina Spoonhunter for Possession of a controlled Substance after a complaint from the Neat Repeat Store on College View Drive.

Arrested 37-year-old female from Riverton Sarah Evans for Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 36-year-old male from Saint Stephens Joshua Hanway for Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 21-year-old female froM Riverton Amanda Bushyhead for Public Intoxication

Arrested 36-year-old female from Arapahoe, Annie Willow for Public Intoxication.

Arrested 41-year-old male from Riverton Edwin Armour for Public Intoxication.

Arrested 36-year-old female from Arapahoe, Fallon Addison for Public Intoxication

Arrested 30-year-old male from lander, Julian Spoonhunter for Fremont County Warrant.

Arrested 26-year-old male from Riverton, James Goodman for Fremont County Warrant

A 20-year-old male from Riverton, Wendell Ghostbear arrested for Minor in Possession of Alcohol

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.