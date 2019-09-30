Lander’s Apple Fest deemed a success: Apple Pie winners

Nearly 400 people were in attendance at the Fremont County Pioneer Museum in Lander on September 14th for the Inaugural Apple Fest. A pie baking contest and a apple press were just a couple of the activities visitors enjoyed.

Pie Baking

First place, a ribbon and $50.00 went to Meagan Binkley for her pie. Second place was won by Sarah Trembly for her “Mary Trembly Apple Pie.” She won $30 and a ribbon. Third place went to Cheryl Wise for her “Feisty Pie,” and she won $20 and a ribbon.

Cider Press

A popular activity was the cider press – kids lined up apples in hand to crank the gears and grind and press the apples to make cider. “You’ve never had apple cider until you’d had it fresh from the press,” said Pioneer Association President Bill Elder. “These kids are having a blast running this machine – it’s modern, but built like a traditional 100 year old press.”

Halloween Night Coming

Next up for the Museum is the annual “Halloween Night at the Museum,” the weekend before Halloween. A massively popular kids event, it is a “slightly spooky” tour of the museum with many fun activities. For information call the museum at 307-332-3373 or check the Facebook page at Pioneer Museum Lander Wyoming.