Lander Museum adds new exhibit on local Granges

Article Updated: September 30, 2019
The Grange exhibit at the Fremont County Pioneer Museum in Lander. FCPM Photo

The Lander area had two active Granges – the Milford Grange and the Table Mountain Grange. Both were very popular and influential among farmers and ranchers in the area.

For rural areas the Grange was the social, and educational, center for the farming community. In addition to its fraternal activities, meetings, dances, quilting bees, and other social events were held at Grange Halls to help alleviate the isolation of farm life. The Milford Grange built a large grange hall that was a popular community center for many years.

A new display at the Lander Museum highlights the local Grange Societies and features ribbons, gowns, ritual tools and more.

