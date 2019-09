The Riverton Downtowners first ever Fall Harvest Festival has been set for Saturday, Oct. 12th on Broadway in the middle of the downtown district. The outdoor festival and brewfest is set from 2 to 7 pm. The event also includes and evening Hunter’s Ball to follow with dancing and live music.

Activities will include a live scarecrow competition, a High Mountain Seasonings Cook-off, a corn hole tournament, local arts and crafts, Wyoming micro-brews and vendors.