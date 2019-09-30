Area closure lowered to trail closure at Fishhawk Fire

CODY, WY—September 27, 2019— Due to significant rainfall received in the area and limited fire activity, the area closure for the Fishhawk Fire has been lifted. Instead, a trail closure has been put into place for the majority of the Fishhawk Trail, which is located approximately 40 miles west of Cody, Wyo.

The Fishhawk Trail closure starts approximately 1.2 miles south of the North Fork of the Shoshone River. The initial 1.2 miles of the trail are outside of the area burned by the Fishhawk Fire and not considered hazardous for public use.

“We wanted to open up as much of the area impacted by the Fishhawk Fire as possible prior to the opening of hunting seasons in the area. The closure of the majority of Fishhawk Trail is in place for public safety due to the number of burned trees, deadfall, and damaged soil along the trail,” said Susan Stresser, North Zone District Ranger.