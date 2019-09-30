A fight, porn, stolen bicycle among Lander PD calls

Lander Police received 33 calls for service over the weekend from Friday through Monday morning at 7 a.m. Among the items from the Police Blotter:

A reported fight in the 700 block of Main Street is under investigation today. The initial call indicated a group of “motorcycle guys” were attacking another party. The report came in at 3:50 p.m. Friday.

A youth was reported riding a stolen bicycle that was reported missing last week. The bicycle was returned to its rightful owner and the parents of the child who took the bike were advised of the situation. No law enforcement action was taken.

A vehicle was reported stolen Friday afternoon from an address on Jefferson Street. The police are investigating.

A reported case of pornography was reported to the LPD, which is conducting an investigation.

Police received a tip about a student bullying others at Lander Middle School. Information was passed along to the School Resource Officer.

A local resident called police to report a blackmail incident. Police said the resident was the target of a scam.

Arrests/Citations

Two juvenile females, ages 15 and 16 respectively were cited for Minor In Possession of alcohol after the girls were reported being violent at an apartment on Popo Agie Street Saturday.

Arrested Eugene Ridgley, 58, Lander, Public Intoxication

Arrested Ronaldo Goggles, 32, Casper, Public Intoxication