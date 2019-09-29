Tigers and Wolverines pick up Week 4 H.S. Football wins

Two local teams emerged Friday night’s action with victories: Lander Valley’s Tigers (3-1) topped the Torrington Trailblazers (1-3) on the road 35-13 and at home, Riverton’s Wolverines (2-2) defeated the Worland Warriors (0-4) 17-7.

Elsewhere, it was the Wright Panthers (2-2) over the Wind River Cougars (0-4) 61-14, The Cokeville Panthers (3-1) topped the Shoshoni Wranglers (1-3) 41-16, the Mountain View Buffaloes (4-0) over the Thermopolis Bobcats (1-3) 35 to 0, and the Snake River Rattlers (4-0) shut out the St. Stephens Eagles (0-4) 53-0.

The Wyoming Indian Chiefs’ game at the Cokeville Panthers JV was cancelled.

Statewide results:

Week 4

Thursday, Sept. 26

Interclass

Rocky Mountain 35, Natrona JV 26 (at Thermopolis)

Friday, Sept. 27

Class 4A

Cheyenne Central 47, Laramie 14

Natrona 38, Cheyenne East 35, 2OT

Rock Springs 50, Cheyenne South 0

Sheridan 42, Kelly Walsh 17

Thunder Basin 51, Gillette 14

Class 3A

Cody 19, Jackson 15

Douglas 34, Rawlins 20

Lander Valley 35, Torrington 13

Powell 20, Evanston 7

Riverton 17, Worland 7

Star Valley 22, Green River 0

Class 2A

Big Piney 47, Kemmerer 7

Buffalo 56, Glenrock 14

Burns 42, Wheatland 7

Lovell 14, Lyman 12

Mountain View 35, Thermopolis 0

Newcastle 32, Moorcroft 6

Pinedale 24, Greybull 13

Class 1A 11-man

Big Horn 27, Upton-Sundance 0 (at Upton)

Cokeville 41, Shoshoni 16

Pine Bluffs 16, Tongue River 13

Southeast 28, Lusk 26

Wright 61, Wind River 14

Class 1A six-man

Farson 54, Riverside 30

Guernsey-Sunrise 56, NSI 46

Meeteetse 21, Burlington 18

Snake River 53, St. Stephens 0

Saturday, Sept. 28

Class 1A six-man

Encampment 60, Dubois 24

Hanna 69, Lingle 24

Hulett 69, Saratoga 64

Kaycee 61, Midwest 0

Interclass

Wyoming Indian at Cokeville JV, canceled