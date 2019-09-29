Tigers and Wolverines pick up Week 4 H.S. Football wins

Two local teams emerged Friday night’s action with victories: Lander Valley’s Tigers (3-1) topped the Torrington Trailblazers (1-3) on the road 35-13 and at home, Riverton’s Wolverines (2-2) defeated the Worland Warriors (0-4) 17-7.
Elsewhere, it was the Wright Panthers (2-2) over the Wind River Cougars (0-4) 61-14, The Cokeville Panthers (3-1) topped the Shoshoni Wranglers (1-3) 41-16, the Mountain View Buffaloes (4-0) over the Thermopolis Bobcats (1-3) 35 to 0, and the Snake River Rattlers (4-0) shut out the St. Stephens Eagles (0-4) 53-0.
The Wyoming Indian Chiefs’ game at the Cokeville Panthers JV was cancelled.
Statewide results:
Week 4
Thursday, Sept. 26
Interclass
Rocky Mountain 35, Natrona JV 26 (at Thermopolis)
Friday, Sept. 27
Class 4A
Cheyenne Central 47, Laramie 14
Natrona 38, Cheyenne East 35, 2OT
Rock Springs 50, Cheyenne South 0
Sheridan 42, Kelly Walsh 17
Thunder Basin 51, Gillette 14
Class 3A
Cody 19, Jackson 15
Douglas 34, Rawlins 20
Lander Valley 35, Torrington 13
Powell 20, Evanston 7
Riverton 17, Worland 7
Star Valley 22, Green River 0
Class 2A
Big Piney 47, Kemmerer 7
Buffalo 56, Glenrock 14
Burns 42, Wheatland 7
Lovell 14, Lyman 12
Mountain View 35, Thermopolis 0
Newcastle 32, Moorcroft 6
Pinedale 24, Greybull 13
Class 1A 11-man
Big Horn 27, Upton-Sundance 0 (at Upton)
Cokeville 41, Shoshoni 16
Pine Bluffs 16, Tongue River 13
Southeast 28, Lusk 26
Wright 61, Wind River 14
Class 1A six-man
Farson 54, Riverside 30
Guernsey-Sunrise 56, NSI 46
Meeteetse 21, Burlington 18
Snake River 53, St. Stephens 0
Saturday, Sept. 28
Class 1A six-man
Encampment 60, Dubois 24
Hanna 69, Lingle 24
Hulett 69, Saratoga 64
Kaycee 61, Midwest 0
Interclass
Wyoming Indian at Cokeville JV, canceled