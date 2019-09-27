One traffic mishap; one assault; one arrest

Riverton Police responded to 20 calls for service on Thursday. From the call log:

A found bicycle was logged in to the property room at the RPD.

A two vehicle collision was reported at 3:04 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Federal between a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup a da 2013 Ford Bus. A report was made.

A simple assault was reported at an early morning party Friday in the 1300 block of Pinecrest.

Arrests:

Arrested 51-year-old male from Ethete Houston Headley for Public intoxication

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.