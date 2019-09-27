Lander native to post as Governor’s Policy Advisor

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has announced the addition of two staff members to his administration. Joe Budd will serve as Policy Advisor focusing on natural resources and Darlena Schlachter-Potter will oversee Constituent Services.

Budd grew up on a ranch outside of Lander. He attended Casper College and the University of Wyoming, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Rangeland Ecology and Watershed Management with a minor in Forestry. Prior to joining the Governor’s Office, Budd spent five years at the Wyoming Department of Agriculture as a Senior Policy Analyst covering multiple agriculture and natural resource topics throughout the state and the West. He has also worked on reclamation and mitigation projects for the Department of Agriculture at the Jonah Interagency Office and Pinedale Anticline Project Office.

A Wyoming native, Schlachter-Potter brings a breadth of experience working with the state’s citizens on policy concerns, financial management, state grant opportunities, and state resources. She previously served as a Federal Programs Manager for the Wyoming Department of Education, working with school districts around the state to ensure compliance with federal grant guidelines. Schlachter-Potter has also held positions with the Wyoming Department of Health, Wyoming Department of Corrections and Wyoming Department of Transportation. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Wyoming and a Masters of Public Administration from Grand Canyon University.

“Joe’s background in agriculture and his expertise in land management issues will be an asset to our office going forward,” Governor Gordon said. “Darlena’s range of experience and deep understanding of state government will allow our office to be more responsive to the needs of our constituents.”