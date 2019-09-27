Harm Reduction effort set in Riverton October 11th

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has contracted with the national Harm Reduction Coalition to help improve health outcomes for people who use drugs through education about harm reduction services and programs meant to reduce opioid overdoses as well as HIV and hepatitis C infections.

The two-year initiative will launch with three local meetings in Cheyenne, Casper and Riverton to explore community awareness of harm reduction services and programs for people who use drugs. Meetings will include a complimentary lunch and conversation.

“Harm reduction is a vital part of any HIV or hepatitis C outbreak response. While we have not seen outbreaks in Wyoming, other rural states have seen significant increases in HIV and hepatitis C,” said Sarah Newsky, Communicable Disease Surveillance Program manager with WDH. “We want to be prepared and harm reduction principles can help decrease the spread of these diseases while also helping to prevent drug overdoses.”

Community members are welcome to join any of the three meetings:

Cheyenne: Monday, Oct. 7 from 11:30 am to 1 pm at Laramie County Public Library in the Cottonwood Room at 2200 Pioneer Ave. RSVP: http://bit.ly/HRCINWY

Riverton: Friday, Oct. 11 from 11 am to 1 pm at Riverton Public Library in the Community Room at 1330 West Park Ave. RSVP: http://bit.ly/HRCRIVERTON

Casper: Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 11 am to 1 pm at Natrona County Library in the Main Library at 307 E. 2nd St. RSVP: http://bit.ly/HRCINWY2

“We intend to support the development of statewide harm reduction efforts with a focus on the health and wellbeing of people who use drugs, their families, loved ones and communities,” said Tanagra Melgarejo, capacity building services manager with Harm Reduction Coalition.