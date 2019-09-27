Door-to-Door sales complaint received; Chain Saw on road

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving 55 calls for service in the 24 hours that ended at 7 a.m. Friday morning. During that time there were 13 ambulance calls and three fire calls. Four individuals were booked into the detention center which today is responsible for 194 inmates. Of those, one is on home detention and 16 inmates are being held in jails outside of the county.

From the call log:

Deputies were called in Dubois to investigate a woman going door-to-door selling cleaning supplies.

Missing a chain saw? One was found on a Riverton Street. Claim at the Sheriff’s Office on North Major Avenue.

A vehicle vs deer crash was reported at 9:10 p.m. on highway789 outside of Lander.

An injured horse was reported on Del Ray Road near Lander.