The Central Wyoming College Rustler Roundup Rodeo is on tap today through Sunday at the Fremont County Fairground’s Grand Arena.

The first main performance is today at noon with slack at 5 p.m.

Saturday slack is at 9 a.m. with a 2 p.m. main performance. The Finals are Sunday at 11 a.m.

A barbecue is also on tap Saturday from 11-2.