Colder today, morning rain expected; Winter Storm Watch in effect

Riverton, Wyo. – It will be much colder today with morning light rain and light snow above 9000 feet over the northern & central areas, according to the National Weather Service.

There will be widespread significant valley rain, mid high-level mountain snow this weekend especially across the west and north. A winter storm watch has been posted for the Northwest Mountains Saturday and Sunday.

The Wind River Basin Forecast:

Today – Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight – Scattered showers, mainly after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 44. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming north 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.