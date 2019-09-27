Jun 21, 1961 – Sep 21, 2019

Anderson “Andy” Antelope, Sr., 58, of Riverton passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, in Riverton, WY. A wake will be held at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Blue Sky Hall. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Blue Sky Hall with burial to follow at Wallowing Bull Cemetery.

Anderson Darwin Antelope Sr. was born on June 21, 1961 in Lander, WY to Lawrence and Florene (Wallowing Bull) Antelope. He grew up in the Ethete area and attended school at Mill Creek. He went to Intermountain High School in Brigham City, UT where he graduated. He then attended college and received his Associate Degree.

Andy was a member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe and the Native American Church. He was a Sun Dancer.

He lived on the Wind River Reservation most of his life although he did spend several years in Lame Deer, MT.

He enjoyed drawing, bull riding, watching the eagles in their natural habitat, music, western movies, and was a firefighter. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his sons, Anderson Darwin Antelope, Jr., Matthew (Cy) Antelope and Brian Antelope; daughters, Nicole (Terrance) Yellowplume and Ashley (Tyler) Antelope Demyan,; brothers, Larry “Wally” White Antelope, Eldon Starr, and Steven (Veronica) Amos; sisters, Delphine Antelope and Darla Amos; and twenty grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Florene Antelope; sisters, Delphin Marie Wallowing Bull, Selma Antelope Willow, and Lawrencetta Antelope; and brother, Kenneth Wallowing Bull, Sr.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.

