Aircraft flipped over at Hunt Field; No arrests reported

Lander Police responded to 19 calls for service on Thursday. From the call log:

Police assisted the Federal Aviation Administration for an aircraft that left the runway and flipped over downhill next to the Lander Golf Course on south side of the airport. The pilot was able to walk away.

A sexual assault complaint was filed from Lander Valley High School. It is under investigation.

A customer at a Lander bar would not leave when asked to. The patron was contacted and warned. It was a verbal confrontation only.

There were no arrests on Thursday.