Wyoming Cowboy Basketball begins 2019-20 Practice today

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Sept. 23, 2019) – The University of Wyoming Cowboy basketball team hits the floor for their first official practice on Tuesday. Wyoming returns four starters and eight letter winners from last season.

“I’m excited to get back to work this group of players,” UW head coach Allen Edwards said. “We have had really great energy coming from the both the returners and the newcomers. The guys took advantage of the offseason to get better.”

Wyoming returns 57 percent of its scoring from a season ago. The Pokes also return 56 percent of its rebounding from last season. In fact, Wyoming returns three of its top four scorers from last season, Justin James, Wyoming leader last season was drafted in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.

The eight retuning players for the Pokes bring plenty of experience, as six of the eight returners played 20 or more minutes per game and no other returning averaged less than four minutes per night. That group also combined for 163 triples for the season, which was two-thirds of the Pokes’ three pointers last season.

Redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado appeared in only eight games, but was second on the team in scoring and rebounding averaging 13.8 points per game and 6.8 rebounds.

Other starters returning include senior guard Jake Hendricks, as he averaged 10.8 points per game for the season connecting on 67 three pointers to lead the team. Sophomore Hunter Thompson added 8.8 points per game and 2.9 rebounds, as he hit 39. Sophomore Trevon “TJ” Taylor added 6.4 points per game and 3.1 rebounds in 22 starts.

Other returners include senior guard A.J. Banks, as he added 5.2 points per game including averaging 11.7 points per game in the final five games of the season. Sophomore forward Brandon Porter added 2.5 points per game and fellow forward Austin Mueller is returning from injury, but he added 3.9 points per game and 3.6 rebounds. Sophomore Haize Fornstrom added 1.3 points per game after joining the team during conference play.

“Our team culture is the best that I have seen because of the great leadership we have with Hunter Maldonado and then it trickles down,” Edwards said. “We had a lot of players get throw in the fire last season and those guys have really improved on their game and in their confidence. I’m excited about how this group has come together.”

Newcomers to the Cowboys include junior college players Greg Milton III and Tyler Morman. Milton III, a native of Elk Grove, Calif. is coming off a fine freshman season at Sacramento City College earning First Team All-Big 8 Conference honors. Milton III was also named All-Nor Cal Freshman Team. He was the second leading scorer in the conference at 19 points per game. Morman was a second-team All-Conference selection this past season at Southwestern Florida. He appeared in 33 games averaging 4.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in 12.6 minutes per night.

Other newcomers include Kenny Foster, Kwane Marble II and Javier Turner. Foster was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the State of Colorado. He averaged 27.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 steals per game at Smoky Hill High School, leading the Buffaloes to the Class 5A state quarterfinals. Marble II was a Second Team All-State selection at Denver East High School averaging 19 points per game. Turner played in 13 games due to transfer rules at Omaha Northwest High School, as he added 10.4 points per game to go along with 6.5 rebounds.

Season-tickets are available for Cowboy basketball. Contact the UW Ticket Office at GoWyo.com/tickets, by calling 307-766-7220 or in person at the University of Wyoming Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium. Single game tickets go on sale on Oct. 9. The popular Seat Hopper package, which is the best seat available on gameday is only $135.