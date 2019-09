Lander Police had 12 calls for service on Monday. From the call log:

The theft of an iron wood holder was taken from a back porch on North Second Street over the weekend.

Police are trying to determine the owner of a 1999 truck that apparently is inoperative and appeared to have towed to a location on East Main Street.

Arrests

Arrested Franklin Tail, 29, Ethete and John Heveway, 54, Lander, for Public Intoxication

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.