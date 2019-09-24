Restaurant gets its license: Agreed to disagree on sink

The Brown Sugar Coffee Roastry in Riverton will get its license to operate after all.

“Four inspectors from the (Department of Agriculture) department visited yesterday morning, they were very nice and cordial and we agreed to disagree on the need for another hand washing station,” said owner Amanda Henry Tuesday morning. “They said they would relicense me.”

Henry moved into the space formerly occupied by the Cowboy Cafe, but was told she could not be relicensed because a hand washing station was too far away to be “convenient” to her coffee roaster. The station is 10 feet from the coffee roaster.

The oval on the left is the current location of the hand sink. The arrow to the oval on the right is where the inspectors wanted a new hand sink, about 10 feet away, in what Henry said was unnecessary and would be a financial burden to have one plumbed in.

WyoToday photo by Ernie Over.

Henry appealed the license denial and contacted the Director of the Department of Agriculture in Cheyenne, Doug Miyamoto, to argue her case. He was among the four inspectors who was in Riverton Monday.

Meanwhile, the Fremont Food Exchange up at the former Airport Cafe is experiencing a delay in getting their kitchen approved, as well, although it has been certified for decades.

Spokesman Jack Schmidt he hopes their operation can be up and running by October 2nd for a soft opening with Amanda’s coffee and home made cinnamon rolls.

State Representatives David Miller of Riverton and Tim Salazar of Dubois visited both restaurants on Monday. Henry and Schmidt said the two were interested in making the restaurant code simpler and less subjective to aid both the inspectors and restaurant owners.

A third food service outlet, the new barista station at the Central Wyoming College’s remodeled student center has also apparently been told that it cannot be licensed until changes are made in the new construction that was just completed.