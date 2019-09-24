Ranchers moving cattle now, motorists be advised

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center in Lander received 38 calls for service on Monday. Among those calls were 14 requests for an ambulance and four fire calls. Six individuals were booked into the detention center which today has a population of 208 inmates it is responsible for. Of those, one is on home detention and 19 inmates are being held in jails outside of the county. There were no county arrests on Monday.

From the call log:

A man reported missing after allegedly being discharged from the SageWest Health Care in Lander was found to be still hospitalized. He was not missing.

Area ranchers have advised that this is cattle moving time when pastures are changed from summer range to winter range and the likely hood of encountering a cattle drive is higher than usual. Motorists are advised to be on the lookout for such drives.