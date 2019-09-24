Nine arrests in Riverton; Juvenile reported huffing

Smith’s Food and Drug reported a juvenile was huffing a body spray product inside the store. A report is pending.

A man in the 1400 block of East Adams reported his boat trailer license plate had been stolen. The incident is under investigation

Arrests:

Arrested 52-year-old male from Arapahoe, James Arthur for Natrona County Warrant.

Arrested 22-year-old male from Riverton Wayland Two Moons for Public Intoxication

Arrested 28-year-old female from Ethete, Ashley Dewey for Burglary. Police were informed Dewey was allegedly going through mail boxes on East Washington Avenue.

Arrested 31-year-old male from Arapahoe, Tomas Ybarra for Public Intoxication

Arrested 36-year-old Terrance Yellowplume for Riverton municipal Warrant

Arrested 39-year-old male from Riverton, Daniel Manzanares for Public Intoxication

Arrested 41-year-old male from Riverton, Wiliam Topaum for Criminal Trespass

Arrested 38-year-old male from Shoshoni, David Robertson for Public Intoxication

Arrested 35-year-old male from Riverton Thomas Arthur for Public Intoxication