Nine arrests in Riverton; Juvenile reported huffing

Smith’s Food and Drug reported a juvenile was huffing a body spray product inside the store. A report is pending.
A man in the 1400 block of East Adams reported his boat trailer license plate had been stolen. The incident is under investigation
Arrests:
Arrested 52-year-old male from Arapahoe, James Arthur for Natrona County Warrant.
Arrested 22-year-old male from Riverton Wayland Two Moons for Public Intoxication
Arrested 28-year-old female from Ethete, Ashley Dewey for Burglary. Police were informed Dewey was allegedly going through mail boxes on East Washington Avenue.
Arrested 31-year-old male from Arapahoe, Tomas Ybarra for Public Intoxication
Arrested 36-year-old Terrance Yellowplume for Riverton municipal Warrant
Arrested 39-year-old male from Riverton, Daniel Manzanares for Public Intoxication
Arrested 41-year-old male from Riverton, Wiliam Topaum for Criminal Trespass
Arrested 38-year-old male from Shoshoni, David Robertson for Public Intoxication
Arrested 35-year-old male from Riverton Thomas Arthur for Public Intoxication