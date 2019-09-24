Jobless rate fell locally in August; State rate rose

The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported today that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly from 3.6% in July to 3.7% in August. Wyoming’s unemployment rate remained lower than its year-ago level of 4.2%.

From July to August, most county unemployment rates followed their normal seasonal pattern and decreased. The largest decreases were seen in Campbell (down from 5.7% to 4.5%), Washakie (down from 4.3% to 3.5%), and Albany (down from 4.0% to 3.2%) counties.

From August 2018 to August 2019, unemployment rates fell in 15 counties, rose in seven counties, and remained unchanged in Big Horn County. The largest decreases occurred in Converse (down from 3.5% to 2.8%), Fremont (down from 4.7% to 4.1%), Sweetwater (down from 4.0% to 3.5%), and Natrona (down from 4.3% to 3.8%) counties. Unemployment rates increased in Campbell (up from 4.0% to 4.5%), Hot Springs (up from 3.1% to 3.5%), Goshen (up from 3.4% to 3.7%), and Platte (up from 3.3% to 3.6%) counties.

Teton County had the lowest unemployment rate in August at 2.0%. It was followed by Niobrara County at 2.6%, and Weston County, Converse County, and Carbon County, each at 2.8%. The highest unemployment rates were found in Campbell County at 4.5% and Fremont County at 4.1%.

Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) increased from 292,500 in August 2018 to 296,700 in August 2019, a gain of 4,200 jobs (1.4%).

Fremont County’s labor force was pegged at 18,362 individuals in August, compared with 18,311 in July. The total number of people working locally in August was 17,602 compared with 17,470 in July. The number of unemployed workers in August was 760 people, compared with 841 jobless in July.

One year ago, the county’s jobless rate was 4.7 percent.

The jobless rate in Hot Springs County was noted at 3.5 percent and in Washakie County the rate was also 3.5 percent.