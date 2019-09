Granger Soda Ash plant to expand production

HOUSTON – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Genesis Energy, L.P. today

announced the company plans to invest approximately $300 million to expand its existing Granger production facility to increase soda ash production by approximately 750k tons per year.

“We have a long history of innovation and investment in natural soda ash production in Wyoming. This next phase of our growth will result in Granger joining our Westvaco operation as a world-class soda ash production facility,” said Grant Sims, Chairman and CEO of Genesis.

“We look forward to the successful completion of the project, preserving high quality manufacturing jobs in Wyoming and serving our customers with superior quality and supply reliability.”

The expansion of the Granger facilities will utilize Genesis’ patented solution feed process technology that has been in utilized at its Westvaco facility since 1995. “Following the expansion, we expect the Granger facilities will be one of the lowest cost soda ash production facilities in the world. The increased production will serve growing global soda ash demand and provide supply security to strategic customers,” according to a news release.

The construction of the expansion is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increased production is anticipated to be available for sale in the second quarter of 2022. During the construction of the expansion, the Granger facility will continue to produce soda ash

at current rates.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, onshore facilities and transportation and marine transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United

States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.