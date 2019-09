Newcastle, Wyo. – An Emergency Action System Bulletin has been issued in Newcastle for two escapees of the Wyoming Conservation Camp.

The missing men are identified as Jason Edward Green, 5-10, 170 pounds with blue eyes and a bald head or short gray hair. The second man is Robert Akin Simpson, a white male 5-10, 130 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

If seen, do not approach but call the Newcastle Police Department at (307) 746-4486 or 911.