Two arrests, one citation, two frauds, one collision

Lander Police responded to 30 calls for service over the weekend. From the call log:

Two frauds were reported over the weekend. The reporting party’s respective banks were said to be dealing with the issues.

A deer was struck on North 9th and the LPD assisted the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

A broken front windshield was reported in a vehicle parked on South 4th Street.

Arrested Leonna Armajo, 45, Lander, Domestic Violence

Cited Rick Richards, 47, Lander, Hit and Run

Arrested Samantha Adam, 28, Lander, Public Intoxication, Interference, Littering.