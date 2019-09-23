Breaking News

Two arrests, one citation, two frauds, one collision

WyoToday
Article Updated: September 23, 2019
Comments Off on Two arrests, one citation, two frauds, one collision

Lander Police responded to 30 calls for service over the weekend. From the call log:

Two frauds were reported over the weekend. The reporting party’s respective banks were said to be dealing with the issues.

A deer was struck on North 9th and the LPD assisted the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

A broken front windshield was reported in a vehicle parked on South 4th Street.

Arrested Leonna Armajo, 45, Lander, Domestic Violence

Cited Rick Richards, 47, Lander, Hit and Run

Arrested Samantha Adam, 28, Lander, Public Intoxication, Interference, Littering.

Post navigation

Posted in: