Sheriff seeking public help to locate missing Lander man

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office would like to ask for assistance from the public in locating a missing person. David P. Hubble was last seen on Monday, September 16th 2019 by a neighbor near his home. David Hubble is believed to have left his home driving his green and black 2013 Arctic Cat side by side UTV. Anyone recreating or hunting the area of Red Canyon, South Pass, or the Loop Road and surrounding areas is asked to keep an eye out for the UTV and Mr. Hubble. David Hubble is described as being 6’1” tall and weighing around 210 pounds with grey hair and hazel eyes. David Hubble wore a long grey beard and shaved head.

Anyone with information about David Hubble should contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 307-332-5611.