Riverton Girls, Lander Boys win State Golf Titles

The Riverton Wolverines Girls Golf Team won its first ever state championship on Saturday with a 21-stroke victory over Lander Valley 579 strokes to 600 at Afton on two cold and rainy days. On the boys side, Lander Valley cruised to its third title in a row with ease over second place Worland, 601 strokes to 623.

Individually, Lander Tiger golfers were the medalists in each division. The Tiger’s Rachel Stoinski topped the girls field and Lander Valley’s Jaren Calkins finished first among the boys.

Local Girls Individual Results

Rachel Stoinski, Lander Valley, 152; 2. Sierra Brubaker, Riverton 177; 3 Katie Davis, Riverton 180; 20. Josie Cash, Riverton 222; 20. Maddie Korell, Lander, 222; 22. McKenzie Janish, Lander 226;

Team Results:

Riverton 579; 2. Lander Valley 600; 3. Douglas 610; 4. Buffalo 630; 5. Star Valley 640; 6. Wheatland 660; 7. Torrington 667; 8. Pinedale 725.

Local Boys Individual Results

Jaren Calkins LVHS, 138; 2. Karston Simmons, WOR, 141; 3. Dominic Yates, LVHS, 145; 4. Wilson Brockie, LVHS, 149; 12. Gavin Dixon, LVHS 169; 19. Dawsen Valerio, RHS 174; 23. Brett Jones, RHS, 170; 30 Cameron Schoening, RHS, 183; 50. Zack Grogan, LVHS, 211.

Team Scores

Lander Valley 601; Worland, 623; 3. Star Valley, 661; 4. Buffalo, 703; 5. Riverton, 721; 6. Douglas, 732; 7. Cody, 737; 8. Lyman, 743, 9. (tie) Lovell, and Pinedale 756; 11. Powell; 788; 12 Wheatland, 878; 13 Rawlins, 9