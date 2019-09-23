Nine arrests; Stranded motorist rescued

In the past 72 hours ending Monday 9-23 at 7 a.m. the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received 117 calls for service. Nineteen persons were booked into the county detention center which today has a population of 210 inmates it is responsible for. Of those, one inmate is on home detention and 19 others are being in jails outside of the county.

From the call log:

A resident in Dubois reported their cell phone had been hacked and a fraud was reported.

A Lander resident reported a stolen license plate from their vehicle.

Two hunters in the Dubois area came to the rescue of an Arizona licensed vehicle that was stuck in the mud near town.